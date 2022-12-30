Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier.

Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the house wasn’t occupied and was believed to have been vacant in recent months.

Morse said crews from both the Soldier and Holton fire departments battled the fire.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and Jackson County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident. 

Anyone with information regarding this fire may call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

