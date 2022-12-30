Dollar General cashier critically shot during armed robbery, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store where an employee was critically injured.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a man disguised as a utility worker entered the store Thursday night and told a clerk and at least one customer to clear the building, claiming there was a reported gas leak.

Authorities said the suspect then got into a scuffle with the clerk over the cash drawer. The armed thief ended up taking out a gun and shooting the worker in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the clerk was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected shooter.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

