Dana Chandler lawyers file third motion to dismiss case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawyers for Dana Chandler have filed a third motion to dismiss a case charging her with the 2002 double-murders of her ex-husband and his fiancee at a west Topeka home.

The motion was filed Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.

According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Chandler’s defense lawyers Tom Bath and Tricia Bath moved for all charges in the case to be dismissed.

The motion stated that Chandler “adopts the argument and authority set forth in her previously filed motion to dismiss based on Constitutional Due Process violations.”

The motion calling for the dismissal of charges included references to “the loss of hundreds of emails” secured by the Topeka Police Department in 2002 which eliminates Chandler’s “ability to present a defense.”

The motion to dismiss stated that the court should find Chandler’s 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial and her 5th Amendment due process right to a “reasonably timely prosecution of criminal charges have both been violated by the state’s conduct.”

As a result, the motion stated, the court “should enter an order dismissing all charges.”

In the alternative, the motion stated, the court should issue orders that prohibit the state from “taking advantage of the loss of evidence that has prejudiced” Chandler’s “ability to defend herself.” The motion added that the state “should be prohibited from offering evidence related to the 1999 emails.”

Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the double-murders in July 2002 of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancee Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka residence.

She was arrested in 2011 and convicted of both murders in a widely publicized 2012 trial in Shawnee County District Court.

However, those convictions were overturned in 2018 by the Kansas Supreme Court, which cited prosecutorial misconduct.

A second trial for Chandler took place from Aug. 5 to Sept. 1 in Shawnee County District Court. That trial ended in a hung jury.

A third trial was ordered and is set to begin Feb. 6 at Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, after Chandler’s defense lawyers filed a motion for a change of venue.

Chandler was incarcerated from 2012 to 2018 at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only women’s prison, following her conviction.

After the 2012 convictions were overturned, Chandler was an inmate from 2018 until October 2022 at the Shawnee County Jail, where she was held on $1 million bond.

During a status hearing on Sept. 29, Chandler’s lawyers made a motion for Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios to reduce Chandler’s bond.

Rios then ordered the bond to be reduced to $350,000, which Chandler posted on Oct. 12, when she was released from the Shawnee County Jail.

The next status conference in the case is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Shawnee County Courthouse.

