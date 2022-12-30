Atchison declares water emergency with continued low levels on Missouri River

The city of Atchison has declared a water emergency after continued record-low levels on Missouri River brought about by ice jams upstream, according to KAIR Radio.(Mark McDaniel | Back Roads & Alleyways by Mark McDaniel/Facebook)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Continued record-low levels along the Missouri River brought about by ice jams upstream have prompted the city of Atchison to declare a water emergency, according to KAIR Radio.

In a special meeting on Thursday, the Atchison City Commission unanimously adopted a resolution to issue the emergency declaration.

A news release stated that for the past few days, the city of Atchison “has been relying solely on a lesser-capacity auxiliary pump to draw from the river as the river level has dropped below the primary intake, and remains at that lower level, resulting in the need for emergency conservation measures to be taken.”

The release added that “all industries and businesses that are affected by these measures have been contacted directly” through “a tiered protocol based on water consumption.”

That follows the city’s announcement on Tuesday that mandatory water conservation efforts were being implemented.

Those conservation efforts have now been lifted, KAIR reports.

However, the city’s release explained that while no mandatory measures are in place for those not directly contacted, including residential households, “any voluntary conservation efforts that can be taken while maintaining health, hygiene and safety are encouraged.”

The release goes on to warn that “further emergency conservation measures for lower-tier customers are possible, depending on the potential circumstances,” including pump malfunctions or an extended period of low river flow.

The release cites ice jams, approximately 60 miles in length and located upstream on the Missouri River, as the primary cause of the current low river level.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which manages the Missouri River, is anticipating warmer temperatures will alleviate the situation, but the unexpected movement of ice jams after they break lose make reliable forecasting difficult.

