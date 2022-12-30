2 killed in rockslide at entrance to Yosemite National Park

FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.
FILE - Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks in the U.S.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours, but it was later reopened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
1100 block SW Plass Ave.
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
Pablo Fabela, Roberto Renteria
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on...
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January
Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv
13 News This Morning At 6AM