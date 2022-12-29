Wednesday’s Child - End of Year Revisit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

As the year approaches its end, Lori Hutchinson this week takes us back to some of the lovely kids we’ve met throughout the year.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kid, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

