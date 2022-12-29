Wednesday’s Child - End of Year Revisit

Wednesday’s Child - End of Year Revisit
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

As the year approaches its end, Lori Hutchinson this week takes us back to some of the lovely kids we’ve met throughout the year.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kid, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just...
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - End of Year Revisit
Carson, 11 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Carson
Wednesday's Child - Carson
Many local shoppers are turning to local businesses for last-minute Christmas gifts.
Holiday shoppers look local to avoid delivery delays