Weather conditions blamed for Thursday morning car-semi crash in western Kansas

A Boulder, Colo., woman suffered serious injuries in a car-semitrailer crash early Thursday on...
A Boulder, Colo., woman suffered serious injuries in a car-semitrailer crash early Thursday on Interstate 70 in Sherman County in western Kansas, authorities said.(KWCH)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Weather conditions were being blamed for a car-semi crash Thursday morning in western Kansas that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 4:50 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 in Sherman County, about three miles east of the Kansas-Colorado state line. The location was about two miles east of the city of Kanorado.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2018 Ford Escape was traveling west on I-70 when it struck the rear of a westbound 2023 Freightliner semi-trailer. The patrol said weather conditions and low visibility contributed to the collision.

Both vehicles came to rest facing west, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Nicole Margaret Cook Clampert, 29, of Boulder, Colo., was transported to Goodland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Clampert, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Dalton Anthony Blosser, 26, of Hebron, Ohio, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Blosser was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the semi, Anthony Dean Phillips, 51, of Grove City, Ohio, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said Phillips was wearing his seat belt.

