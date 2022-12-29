Washburn University continues search for next school president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University continues the search for its next president.

Last week, 13 NEWS was told the school’s Board of Regents hoped to make a decision and start negotiations by the end of the year. No word if they met that goal. However, the board did issue notice of a special meeting held Monday, Dec. 26. The notice indicated they planned to go into executive session with one item on the agenda. The board did not confirm if the presidential search was the topic.

More than 75 people officially applied for the Washburn University Presidency, left vacant with Jerry Farley’s retirement. A 29-member search committee had led the effort to find a replacement.

Washburn Board of Regents president Shelly Buhler previously said a new president may be announced in January.

