Washburn University continues search for next school president

Washburn University
Washburn University
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University continues the search for its next president.

Last week, 13 NEWS was told the school’s Board of Regents hoped to make a decision and start negotiations by the end of the year. No word if they met that goal. However, the board did issue notice of a special meeting held Monday, Dec. 26. The notice indicated they planned to go into executive session with one item on the agenda. The board did not confirm if the presidential search was the topic.

More than 75 people officially applied for the Washburn University Presidency, left vacant with Jerry Farley’s retirement. A 29-member search committee had led the effort to find a replacement.

Washburn Board of Regents president Shelly Buhler previously said a new president may be announced in January.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just...
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire

Latest News

Aggieville will end the day with the ball drop for the new year.
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
An investigation has been opened by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho Co....
KBI finds Chanute homicide suspect in North Carolina jail
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
With record-low levels in the Missouri River, water conservation efforts are now mandatory for...
With record low levels in Missouri River, water conservation now mandatory in Atchison