Vince Lovergine and Tim Fitzgerald break down the Sugar Bowl

K-State takes on Alabama this Saturday at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bourbon Street is going purple!

Kansas State football fans have followed their team to New Orleans for a New Year’s Eve date with Alabama at the Sugar Bowl.

13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine and Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com and cohost of The Drive checked in live during Eye on NE Kansas to give their take on the keys to the game.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza,...
Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza
Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the...
Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

Latest News

Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka.
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides...
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka
Oil is flowing again through the section of the Keystone Pipeline affected by a recent leak.
TC Energy resumes oil flow through repaired pipeline section in Kansas
13 News at Six