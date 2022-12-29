Topeka City Council holds first public meeting for proposed utility rate increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members held their first public meeting for the proposed increases in utility rates.

The City of Topeka announced the proposal Dec. 5. Proposed utility rate increases for water are 11.5% for 2024 and 2025, and 11.6% for 2026. Wastewater rates would go up 8% in 2024 and 2025, and 8.25% in 2026. Stormwater increases will be set at 7.5% for 2024, and 7% for 2025 and 2026.

Topeka City Manager, Stephen Wade, said the purpose of the meeting was for public discussion. “Nobody likes to raise rates,” Wade said. “We don’t like to raise rates, but when you’re looking at inflationary impacts that we’re feeling every day, the cost to maintain safe, clean drinking water is more expensive than it was last year.”

The second public meeting will be held Wed., Jan. 4 at noon. The meeting will be held in the first level conference room at the Holliday Building, located at 620 SE Madison.

