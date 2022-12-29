Topeka City Council holds first public meeting for proposed utility rate increase

Topekans will see some big changes to their utility bills starting in 2024.
Topekans will see some big changes to their utility bills starting in 2024.
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members held their first public meeting for the proposed increases in utility rates.

The City of Topeka announced the proposal Dec. 5. Proposed utility rate increases for water are 11.5% for 2024 and 2025, and 11.6% for 2026. Wastewater rates would go up 8% in 2024 and 2025, and 8.25% in 2026. Stormwater increases will be set at 7.5% for 2024, and 7% for 2025 and 2026.

Topeka City Manager, Stephen Wade, said the purpose of the meeting was for public discussion. “Nobody likes to raise rates,” Wade said. “We don’t like to raise rates, but when you’re looking at inflationary impacts that we’re feeling every day, the cost to maintain safe, clean drinking water is more expensive than it was last year.”

The second public meeting will be held Wed., Jan. 4 at noon. The meeting will be held in the first level conference room at the Holliday Building, located at 620 SE Madison.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just...
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6)...
Explosive 4th quarter not enough for Jayhawks in 3OT bowl loss
Aggieville will end the day with the ball drop for the new year.
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
An investigation has been opened by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho Co....
KBI finds Chanute homicide suspect in North Carolina jail