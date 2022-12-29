Thursday forecast: Cold front today, wide range in highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front today will lead to about a 10° difference in temperatures from north-central KS to areas southeast of the turnpike. Upper 40s-low 50s vs upper 50s-low 60s. This cold front isn’t going to bring much of a cool down as temperatures remain above average for this time of year and it will come through dry for most areas as well.

Highs for most areas will occur in the early afternoon hours meaning highs could be 5-10 degrees cooler by 5pm compared to the high for today, warmer than the morning but not as mild as it could be if there wasn’t a cold front pushing through.

North-central KS may get light precipitation in the early afternoon hours but impacts will be minimal with less than 0.05″ expected.

A storm system early next week will impact the area however details such as how long it will last and if there will be any winter precipitation with it is still unknown so keep checking back daily for updates.



Overall we’re still going to be enjoying above average temperatures this time of year despite a cold front today. By this time next week temperatures will get closer to seasonal values but not seeing any significant cold outbreaks like we had last week for the first half of January or any significant snow storms.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain in north-central KS in the early afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 40s to low 60s from northwest to southeast. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Highest winds will remain in the southeastern half of the viewing area where it will be the warmest. Temperatures by 5pm for most areas will be in the 30s and 40s with low 50s possible near I-35.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds gradually weaken becoming light to calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. South wind around 5 mph.

This weekend will remain mild with winds around 10 mph or less both days, lows will be in the upper 20s-low 30s Friday night with mid 40s to mid 50s Saturday (some differences in the models on just how warm it will actually get). Sunday will be warmer to ring in the New Year with temperatures Saturday night in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Rain will begin to move in around sunrise Monday with scattered rain showers and even a few t-storms Monday. The question is how widespread will the rain be.

Then the question is how long will precipitation last Monday night and there’s even indications of precipitation lingering into Tuesday. While a wintry mix is possible, still expecting a mild day Tuesday and above freezing temperatures so minimal accumulation will likely occur however that doesn’t mean that roads won’t at least be slushy. This will be something to monitor on what kind of impacts we’ll be dealing with early next week.

