TC Energy resumes oil flow through repaired pipeline section in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Oil is flowing again through the section of the Keystone Pipeline affected by a recent leak.

TC Energy said it returned the Cushing Extension to service Thursday. The company said it completed repairs, inspections and testing before moving ahead with a controlled restart.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) previously issued an order that the affected section operate at a 20 percent lower pressure once returned to service.

The Canadian-based company confirmed an oil release the night of Dec. 8 in Washington Co., about 20 miles south of Steel City, Neb. An estimated 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into Mill Creek. As of Wednesday, 736,218 gallons of oil/water mix had been recovered.

While operations slowed over the holiday and during the cold weather, the EPA reported 706 people were on-site at some points participating in recovery efforts.

The Environmental Protection Agency continues evaluating the spill’s impact on the area. As of Dec. 15, they confirmed four mammals and more than 70 fish had died.

TC Energy says Thursday’s action means the Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points.

“The pipeline system will operate with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures,” the company said in a news release. “We maintain our commitment to our ongoing safety-led response and will fully remediate the incident site.”

The company also posted a statement from Richard Prior, TC Energy’s president for Liquids Pipelines, expressing thanks to the landowners, Washington County residents, Tribes and local officials for their ongoing support.

“We appreciate this incident is concerning for you, the community, and we share that concern,” he said. “I’ve seen first-hand the care, concern and effort going into our response and recovery, which carried over into the safe and successful restart of the Cushing Extension of the pipeline. We will continue our work until we’ve cleaned up and restored the affected areas.”

Prior promised a full investigation continues into what went wrong.

“We recognize that incidents like this raise questions. We have questions too. We are committed to asking those tough questions, fully investigating and sharing our learnings and actions,” he said. “We take our responsibility very seriously. We will not rest until we have recovered and remediated the areas affected by this incident. No incident is ever acceptable to us.”

Prior also announced TC Energy has launched a donation program to the Washington County Hospital to show its thanks.

