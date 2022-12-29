SNCO Solid Waste hosting weekend cardboard collection

The Solid Waste Director says cardboard builds up this time of year.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department wants your cardboard.

The agency is holding a cardboard-only collection this Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It’s the first time they’ve held an event like this. They think it’s come at the perfect time.

“We understand that people generate a lot of cardboard around the holidays, it doesn’t necessarily fit into your bins, and they don’t have the opportunity to get out to those dumpsters,” SNCO Solid Waste director Bill Sutton said. “We will be taking your cardboard. Simply pull up to the back of the trucks, we will take it off your hands, and you can go back to your day.”

You can bring your cardboard to the Stormont Vail Events Center from 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Make sure to keep any Styrofoam or plastic out.

