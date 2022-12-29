Sedgwick Co. Zoo releases cause of death of it 5-week chimpanzee Kucheza

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Sedgwick Co. Zoo has shared with the public the cause of death of its chimpanzee Kucheza, who was born back in November 2022.

The Zoo announced on its Facebook page that Kucheza’s necropsy discovered that the little chimp died on December 22 due to head trauma.

Zoo staff members say that they have no idea what led to Kucheza’s injuries, but based on the family’s social dynamics and what they have learned about each chimp, the zoo believes that it was an accident. The zoo further explained that they have reason to believe that this was not infanticide , also known as the intentional killing of infants. The zoo said that infanticide is known to happen in the wild chimpanzee population, however, Kucheza’s injuries were not characteristic of injuries shown in past infanticide cases.

The zoo ended its post by thanking everyone for their love and support during this period of time.

