Scholar Athlete of the Week - Mallory High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Mallory High, from Seaman High School.

Mallory dances on the Vikettes dance team, for whom she also manages social media for. Mallory is also on the spirit squad, ADT, Interact Club, and is a marching captain.

She’s also a CNA. Mallory wants to take her 4.13 GPA to Baker University, where she wants to major in nursing.

