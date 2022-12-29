Retiring KBI director reflects on 46-year law enforcement career

Kirk Thompson has spent past 11 years as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year will be the end of a long career in public safety.

Kirk Thompson started 46 years ago as a Barton Co. Sheriff’s deputy, and his last stop was in Topeka, where he’s served the past 11 years as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Thompson spoke Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. He said he’s most proud of the people he’s worked with over the years. He said the people who work for the KBI are dedicated professionals who work hard to serve the public and fellow law enforcement agencies.

“It is a nice feeling to know that what we are doing is making a difference,” he said.

Thompson also reflected on how technology has changed law enforcement, not only in how they are able to collect and examine evidence, but also in what evidence - such as DNA - is available.

Technology also has opened a whole new realm for criminals and the types of offenses. Thompson said social media, in particular, is part of a growing number of investigations.

Thompson will retire on Jan. 10, 2023. Kris Kobach was elected the state’s next attorney general, and has said he intends to appoint former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi as the next KBI director. Mattivi’s appointment is subject to state Senate approval.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

