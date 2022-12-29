Rescuers help goose stuck in frozen sand for days

Good Samaritans and firefighters helped rescue a goose from frozen sand after being stuck for days. (Source: Facebook/Indiana DNR Law Enforcement)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CNN) - Some concerned citizens in Indiana called for help when they spotted a goose stuck in frozen sand.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the bird had gotten stuck in the frozen sand near Lake Michigan earlier this week.

The group, along with a few volunteer firefighters, were able to extract the trapped animal.

Officials said the goose is recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility.

.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
High-speed chase ends in crash late Tuesday near US-75 and I-70 interchange in west Topeka
A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just...
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
NY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his past
Aggieville will end the day with the ball drop for the new year.
Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan
The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
An investigation has been opened by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho Co....
KBI finds Chanute homicide suspect in North Carolina jail