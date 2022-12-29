Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance

Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a baby she was holding.
Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a baby she was holding.(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana man is facing several charges after police say he beat a woman and injured a baby she was holding earlier this week.

WFIE reports Tony Dunn was arrested on Tuesday after a woman said he had become physically abusive.

The victim reportedly told police that one of the incidents started after Dunn didn’t like how their Christmas presents were wrapped. The woman said he choked her, threatened to kill her, and took her phone so she couldn’t call police.

According to authorities, the most recent incident involved Dunn not liking something about the woman’s appearance.

Authorities said the victim had several visible marks and cuts on her head. They said the woman told them that Dunn had also threatened to take away her son.

Dunn reportedly blocked the woman from leaving while knocking her to the ground and trying to pull the child out of her arms.

Police said Dunn could be seen pushing the victim’s head to the icy ground in surveillance video of the incident.

The woman eventually was able to get free with the help of a friend, but the man ended up taking the baby.

Authorities said officers arrived at the home and found Dunn inside with the baby. They said the child had visible injuries on his head, foot and hand.

Police said Dunn was taken into custody and is facing charges that include confinement, neglect resulting in injury, strangulation and battery.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

