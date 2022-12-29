New Discovery Center exhibit uses fun to educate kids’ about saving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit is open at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to educate kids about finances.

KCDC opened a new exhibit called “Learn to Earn,” an interactive children’s exhibit with an ATM, a bank drive-through window, and more to make learning about finances fun, and state treasurer Lynn Rogers was there to check it out and celebrate the opening.

“One of the things that we were excited about was -- at the state treasurer’s office -- is to see what we can do to help upgrade the bank that was here,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “My grandkids would play here, and it was not really interactive, and so, with our partnership with Learning Quest, which is the 529 savings accounts, we worked with the Children’s Discovery Center, and they hit the nail on the head, and came up with something that was interactive.”

The exhibit has multiple ways to interact with a child and teach them and their parents about saving, with the hope that it will improve a child’s financial literacy, so that when that child grows up, their finances can thrive.

Throughout the exhibit, signs have been incorporated with details about a 529 college savings account, an account families can apply for to save for future college expenses while their child is still young. It is up to the parents to consider opening a 529 account, but, Lynn Rogers says that by informing parents about the option, then parents can consider saving early and helping their child and themselves avoid college debt.

“We are hopeful that it will highlight to the parents, particularly at this age, that if they start saving now for college with the 529 accounts -- they can do a lot more,” said Rogers. “The longer they save, the more they can save -- the more they can make. Of course, one of the great things about 529′s is you can use it for a 4-year school, vocational college, two-year, or even a union apprenticeship.”

”When you are ready to start paying college tuition and fees, having that money set aside will make it a lot easier,” said Rogers. “We are hoping it will keep Kansas families, so they don’t have to go into debt, either as the individual student or as the parent, but it really will help improve our economy, and again the more people that we can have trained and educate -- we have a lot of jobs in Kansas that need to be filled.”

If you want to check out the exhibit, the discovery center is located at 4400 SW 10th Ave., in Gage Park.

