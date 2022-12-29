Many fans getting ready for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people in Manhattan are gearing up for Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. With it being on New Year’s Eve a lot of people are getting excited to celebrate before the New Year comes. Jared Becker, catering manager for Powercat Sports Grill, said everyone is getting ready for the big-time showdown.

“Everybody in Manhattan was very excited to get into a new year six bowl and to have a chance to take this great k-state team and show what it can do against, you can’t argue about Alabama’s skill they put it on the field for years, and for k-state to be able to match against them will be a wonderful thing to see. For us here with Powercats sports grill we tie ourselves so closely to that k-state identity that you cannot wave the flag for the cats,” said Becker.

Airline issues had several fans opt to hit the road to make it to New Orleans in time for kickoff. But with game tickets sitting around $500 many decided to make the party here. Since it’s also New Year’s Eve, Aggieville plans an early start to get the big day rollin’.

“Starting by opening the doors a half hour early so that we can get everybody situated and settled and ready to root for the cats then we try to tie in the food. We usually run a great storied Cajun and creole place in Manhattan called hibachi hut and we are going to offer creole jambalaya and then either grilled chicken or shrimp smothered in creole sauce,” said Becker.

Wildcat fans say they plan to bring a lot of hype in hopes of a “W” to kick off their New Year’s party.

“The city will melt down long before midnight on new years eve, I’ve got to imagine there will be two parties the daytime victory party and the nighttime party once we hit the new year,” said Becker.

Aggieville will have its ball drop Saturday night to kick off the New Year.

