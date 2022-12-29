LIEAP applications open soon for families in need of heating bill assistance

If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week.(WBTV File)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week.

As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills, you need help. The Kansas Department for Children and Families program -- LIEAP -- was created to lend a helping hand to families in need. The department will open applications on Tuesday, January 3.

According to the State of Kansas, $47 million assisted approximately 40,000 households with their heating bills; that is an average of $1,180 per home.

“LIEAP has helped our Kansas communities stay warm for many years,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “It is an important and valued support program provided to families during cold Kansas winters.”

Households that qualify for assistance must have an adult at the listed address responsible for the heating costs, provide a recent history of payments on the heating bill within the past three months, and be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. It is a one-time assistance payment determined based on the overall household income, how many people live at the address, the type of dwelling, and the type of heating fuel.

Here are the income eligibility guidelines:

# of People Living at the AddressMaximum Gross Monthly Income
1$1,699
2$2,289
3$2,879
4$3,469
5$4,059
6$4,649
7$5,239
8$5,829
* For each additional person, $590 will be added

If you are interested in applying for assistance and believe you are eligible based on the qualifications, click HERE to apply on the DCF website and click on “Apply for Services.” It can also be done in person. To find the closest DCF service center in your area, click HERE.

Applications open on January 3 and will stay open until 5 p.m., March 31.

All the funding for this program is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Community Service through the Federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

