Lawrence investigators need more information behind two separate stabbing incidents

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department needs the public’s help to provide more information about two separate stabbings that happened on Wednesday, December 29.

Luckily, both victims did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and made it to the hospital to receive care, but police need to know more information about each case.

One incident happened on a walking trail north of the Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Maine St. around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the victim was stabbed by a man.

The attacker was described as a bald, white male, about 5′10″ tall, carrying a backpack, wearing black and grey clothing, and a tactical vest, with multiple tattoos. If you were near Sandra J. Shaw Park at the time of the stabbing and have any information about this incident to share, you can call dispatch at (785) 832-7509.

The second Wednesday stabbing happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night and the victim was able to make it to the hospital one hour later.

The victim was, unfortunately, unable to provide police with an accurate description of the suspect and the exact location of the incident, but investigators believe it was around the area of 33rd and Ousdahl Rd. Investigators will continue to search for more answers to this case but do not have enough suspect information right now and would like help from anyone who has seen or heard anything pertaining to this incident.

The police department says that it does not believe the two incidents are related at this time.

