KS Children’s Discovery Center welcomes kids for Noon Year’s Eve

Noon Year's Eve at the KS Children's Discovery Center is 9:30 a.m. to Noon, Dec. 31. Tickets are required.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The younger crowd doesn’t have to be left out of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka has something just for them.

Executive Director Dene Mosier shared details of the Noon Year’s Eve party on Eye on NE Kansas. It’s the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019.

Noon Year’s Eve at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is 9:30 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are required. They are $17 for adults and children ($15 for KCDC members), and may be purchased at www.kansasdiscovery.org.

KCDC is located at 4400 SW 10th, in Gage Park.

