KHDE to receive $3 mil to help kids exposed to drugs, reduce overdose deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will soon receive $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to help children exposed to drugs, as well as other efforts like increasing public safety and reducing overdose deaths.

Thursday’s announcement comes from Governor Laura Kelly’s office. She said that the allocated funds will go towards KDHE’s “All Hands on DECK” (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project. The project was created to work with those who are disproportionately affected by substance abuse and drug overdose.

According to Governor Kelly’s office, approximately 140,860 Kansas children live in environments where the parent or caregiver has a substance abuse disorder (SUD), while every year, an estimated 5,155 infants born in this state are exposed to substances. The governor further said that drug-endangered children are more likely to develop a substance abuse disorder, financial difficulties, and oftentimes employment challenges, as well as chronic illnesses and health concerns such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impact of drug addiction on our children,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This funding will be instrumental in curbing the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”

The project has divided Kansas into six regions to maintain geographic equity among the rural and urban parts of the state.

“This important All Hands on DECK funding is an investment in Kansas children and a lifeline for family members with substance use disorder,” Joan Duwve, M.D., KDHE State Health Officer, said. “The funds will provide the support needed to implement DECK coalitions in six funded communities and will help to increase education and awareness of drug-endangered children in Kansas.”

To learn more about KDHE’s project, click HERE.

