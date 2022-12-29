KBI finds Chanute homicide suspect in North Carolina jail

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man arrested in a Chanute homicide was served his warrant while already in custody on separate charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation served the warrant Wednesday to Joseph Deluca, 37, who was already incarcerated in the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Deluca’s arrest comes as part of the KBI’s investigation into the death of Elaina Asprea, 47.

The Bureau was called to assist with the case after Neosho Co. authorities discovered Asprea’s body Dec. 6.

