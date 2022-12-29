KBI: Findings in JCPD investigation with prosecutor

(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor.

The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.

The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, followed by searches of the department and other agencies in Geary County. Employees were placed on leave then, but no arrests were made.

Linn County Attorney James Brun was appointed as special prosecutor when the Geary County Attorney waived her jurisdictional authority to avoid any conflicts of interest.

