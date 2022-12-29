Explosive 4th quarter not enough for Jayhawks in 3OT bowl loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks football team played Wednesday in their first bowl game since 2008.

The Jayhawks fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 30-38, despite a record performance from QB Jalon Daniels. The quarterback would go on to finish the game with a Liberty Bowl-record 544 passing yards.

Kansas took an early lead after a 29-yard strike to RB Ky Thomas put them up 7-3. The Razorbacks would then score an unanswered 28 points to take a 31-7 lead.

The Jayhawks shrunk that lead right before half, on the back of a 24-yard touchdown pass to TE Mason Fairchild.

An even third quarter saw both squads score a single touchdown, carrying a 38-20 Arkansas lead into the fourth.

The fourth quarter is when the Jayhawks came to life, with a successful onside kick sandwiched between two touchdowns in the final minute of the game. Jalon Daniels then fit a two-point conversion to Lawrence Arnold to steal the lead with 41 seconds left on the clock.

That explosive fourth quarter would send the game into overtime, where Daniels tossed a touchdown to TE Jared Casey to take the 45-38 lead. Arkansas responded with another two touchdowns of their own. KU matched the second score with a Daniels rushing touchdown, and got their conversion after a targeting call gave them a second chance. Arkansas then outlasted KU in the following two-point exchange, to win 55-53.

The game’s 108 points scored are a Liberty Bowl record.

