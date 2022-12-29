Explosive 4th quarter not enough for Jayhawks in 3OT bowl loss

Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6)...
Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Dec. 28, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks football team played Wednesday in their first bowl game since 2008.

The Jayhawks fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks 30-38, despite a record performance from QB Jalon Daniels. The quarterback would go on to finish the game with a Liberty Bowl-record 544 passing yards.

Kansas took an early lead after a 29-yard strike to RB Ky Thomas put them up 7-3. The Razorbacks would then score an unanswered 28 points to take a 31-7 lead.

The Jayhawks shrunk that lead right before half, on the back of a 24-yard touchdown pass to TE Mason Fairchild.

An even third quarter saw both squads score a single touchdown, carrying a 38-20 Arkansas lead into the fourth.

The fourth quarter is when the Jayhawks came to life, with a successful onside kick sandwiched between two touchdowns in the final minute of the game. Jalon Daniels then fit a two-point conversion to Lawrence Arnold to steal the lead with 41 seconds left on the clock.

That explosive fourth quarter would send the game into overtime, where Daniels tossed a touchdown to TE Jared Casey to take the 45-38 lead. Arkansas responded with another two touchdowns of their own. KU matched the second score with a Daniels rushing touchdown, and got their conversion after a targeting call gave them a second chance. Arkansas then outlasted KU in the following two-point exchange, to win 55-53.

The game’s 108 points scored are a Liberty Bowl record.

