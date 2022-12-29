As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records.

Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in about 24 hours on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

However, no slayings have been reported toward the end of the year, from Nov. 11 to Dec. 27, a stretch of 48 days.

The 2022 homicide numbers don’t include three officer-involved shooting deaths in which individuals died after altercations with police.

The 2022 totals are up slightly from the 14 homicides recorded in 2021 in the capital city. The 2021 numbers also don’t include an officer-involved shooting in which a man died during an altercation with police just west of downtown Topeka.

Here is a look at homicides that have been reported so far in Topeka in 2022 as of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to WIBW records:

1. Mack Daniel Lee, age 39, whose body was found at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in an apartment at 608 S.W. Lincoln. No arrests had been reported as of this week. https://www.wibw.com/2022/01/14/topeka-police-investigating-suspicious-death/

2. Brielle Jones, age 6 months, who was reported injured at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1418 S.W. Byron. Tray’Vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal, 18, was arrested in connection with the death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/04/01/father-slain-topeka-infant-charged-with-murder/

3. Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, who was shot and killed around 11:15 p.m. Friday, April 22, 500 block S.W. Lane. Kayden Smith, 19, was arrested May 6 in connection with first-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2022/04/23/one-killed-friday-night-shooting-topeka/ https://www.wibw.com/2022/05/07/topeka-murder-suspect-arrested/

4. Harvey Baker, 71, was found dead around 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at a residence in the 1900 block of N.W. Lyman Road. Vicki Shelton, 61, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on Friday, May 6, in connection with first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/05/06/woman-arrested-north-topeka-homicide/

5. Sam Rice, 53, was killed in a motorcycle-car crash around 3:18 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at S.E. 6th Avenue and Chandler. Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated assault; and reckless driving. https://www.wibw.com/2022/05/15/23-year-old-topekan-arrested-first-degree-murder-motorcycle-wreck/

6. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in the 700 block of S.E. Branner. Nancy Cervantes, 30, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with reckless second-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2022/06/18/topeka-woman-arrested-murder-after-man-dies-early-morning-shooting/

7. Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the west alley of the 200 block of S.E. Lawrence. https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/05/one-dead-overnight-shooting-east-topeka/ Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated assault; criminal in possession of a weapon by a felon; driving while suspended; and vehicles-transfer of ownership. https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/07/one-man-behind-bars-east-topeka-fatal-shooting/

8. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 900 block of S.W. 8th Avenue. Police responded to that location after receiving a report of a shooting and found one person, later identified as Sexton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/17/topeka-saturday-night-shooting-leaves-one-dead/ https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/18/family-mourns-loved-one-shot-topeka-saturday-night/ Emmanuel Rashad Walker was charged with first-degree murder.

9. Jahlel Brundidge, 18, of Topeka, was killed in shooting around 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Traveler’s Inn, 3842 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Officers arrested Andre Quinton, 39, and Cassie Holden, 31, both of Topeka, in connection with his death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/08/05/topeka-police-investigate-after-victim-found-shot-death-south-topeka/

10. KeShawn Ivy, 24, shot and killed around 7:03 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in 1100 block of S.W. Lincoln. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/02/victim-identified-thursday-morning-homicide-central-topeka/

11. Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Ave. Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was identified as a suspect in the case. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/30/suspect-identified-topeka-murder-police-shootout/ Perkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in connection with first-degree murder; attempted first-degree murder; aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault; and aggravated child endangerment.

12. John Grubb Jr., 63, was found dead around 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct near S.E. 2nd and Quincy. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/30/body-found-under-polk-quincy-viaduct-downtown-topeka/ Police identified Grubb as the victim on Saturday, Oct. 1. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/01/tpd-identify-homicide-victim-found-underneath-polk-quincy-viaduct/ Cody Degand, 26, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with Grubb’s death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/06/polk-quincy-murder-suspect-arrested/

13. Keith K. Gaylord, 23, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Meadowlark Apartments, 1621 S.W. 37th Terrace. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/30/topeka-police-identify-meadowlark-apartments-shooting-victim/ Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence, and Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, were arrested in connection with Gaylord’s death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/17/topeka-police-arrest-second-suspect-meadowlark-apartments-murder/

14. Diana Bloom, 68, Topeka, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from a home in the 200 block of N.W. Knox Ave. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/10/tpd-identifies-victim-topeka-homicide/ Elisha Burton, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/10/family-woman-killed-homicide-advocate-mental-health/

15. Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Florence, Ariz., was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the 3300 block of S.E. Fremont Street. One person was taken into police custody the night of the shooting. The person taken into custody was interviewed by police, then released. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/25/one-custody-south-topeka-homicide/

16. Raymond Davis, 29, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 2:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the 45th Street Bar, 4600 S.W. Topeka Blvd. https://www.wibw.com/2022/11/04/tpd-says-self-defense-possible-45th-st-bar-homicide/ Topeka police said the shooting may have been the result of self-defense. https://www.wibw.com/2022/11/04/tpd-says-self-defense-possible-45th-st-bar-homicide/

17. Dustin E. Oats, 42, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, near S.W. 29th and Villa West Drive. Police officials said there was a possibility of self-defense in this case. https://www.wibw.com/2022/11/12/tpd-investigating-shooting-southwest-topeka/

Topeka police were involved in three officer-involved shooting deaths this year through Dec. 26, 2022. These deaths weren’t included in the number of homicides in the capital city so far this year.

Those shooting deaths were:

1. Christopher D. Kelley, 38, of Topeka, who was fatally wounded on Friday, June 24, near the Amtrak station at 410 S.E. Holliday St. Police said officers tried to de-escalate a situation but Kelley charged at officers with a knife. https://www.wibw.com/2022/06/29/kbi-identifies-victim-fatal-tpd-officer-involved-shooting-railyard/

2. Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka, was shot and killed by Topeka police around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, outside a Kwik Shop at 4500 S.W. Topeka Blvd., following a domestic disturbance in a nearby mobile home park. https://www.wibw.com/2022/10/13/one-man-dead-following-incident-coachlight/

3. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, was shot and killed by Topeka police around 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the east alley of the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln. Police said Walstrom, who was armed with a handgun, was shot following a struggle with a Topeka police officer during a stolen vehicle investigation. https://www.wibw.com/2022/12/01/police-respond-early-thursday-central-topeka-shooting/ and https://www.wibw.com/2022/12/02/man-killed-officer-involved-shooting-identified/

Topeka set a record with 30 homicides in 2017, according to police records.

According to information provided by the Topeka Police Department, the city’s top 10 homicide totals by year are as follows:

1. 30 homicides, 2017

2. 28 homicides, 1994

3. 25 homicides, 2020

4. 24 homicides, 1993

5. 23 homicides, 2001

6. 22 homicides, 2016

7. 19 homicides, tie 1978 and 1996

8. 18 homicides, tie 2000 and 2012.

