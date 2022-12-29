Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on I-335 about nine miles southwest of the city of Auburn.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup tuck was northbound on I-335 when the driver said she fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol said the driver reported that she over-corrected, with the truck hitting the guardrail and rolling into the ditch.

A passenger in the truck, Raymond Kenney, 73, of Shawnee, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

The driver, Carol Kenney, 68, of Shawnee, was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

