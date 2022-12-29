City of Topeka has seen two pedestrian fatalities in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two traffic-related fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29.

Both of the fatality victims were pedestrians who suffered fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The first such incident was reported at 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at S.W. 10th and Topeka Boulevard.

The victim in that incident was identified as Richard Johnny Perez, 64, of Topeka.

The second incident was reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the 3700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The victim in that incident was identified as Kerry L. Hanika, 68, of Topeka.

No arrests were made in connection with either of the incidents.

