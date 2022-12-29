Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight

A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Southwest Airlines has canceled about 15,700 flights since winter weather started disrupting air travel a week ago.

The cancellations have thrown a wrench into the plans of travelers all over the country, including one woman who says she will have to cancel her wedding Friday in Belize.

Katie Demko got some very disappointing news when she arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday morning.

“As we were getting ready to board, the captain came out, gave a speech and basically told us the flight was canceled,” she said.

Demko says she and her family were shocked.

“Southwest actually booked me on a flight for Jan. 2, but my wedding is tomorrow, Dec. 30,” she said.

She says there are no other flights available.

Demko says that while this is devastating for her and her fiance, she knows others are dealing with much worse.

Thousands more flights were canceled Wednesday and Thursday. The majority of them were Southwest.

Southwest’s CEO apologized to passengers and employees in a video released Tuesday night, saying they are doing everything they can to return to normal operations.

Other U.S. carriers flying in the same weather conditions have since recovered from the storm disruptions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

