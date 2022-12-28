Wednesday forecast: Mild and windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather continues through early next week despite a cold front pushing through late tonight into tomorrow. Other than patchy drizzle at times tonight into tomorrow with the front and a low chance possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, most spots will remain dry until Sunday night into Monday.

Taking Action:

With the mild weather returning you might be thinking about taking down outdoor holiday decorations including Christmas lights: You may want to wait until Friday when the winds won’t be a factor. The winds will remain light this weekend as well. Being on a ladder today and tomorrow with gusts 20-30 mph at times is dangerous.

Next storm system will impact the central plains Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Right now will keep it mostly rain but there is a chance of a wintry mix mainly in north-central KS Monday night that will need to be monitored for possible snow or ice accumulation. Any precipitation even for those that just get rain will need to be mindful of possible slick roads Tuesday morning as temperatures drop near or possibly below freezing.



Models continue to struggle on how much cloud cover there will be in the next several days and this could have an impact on how warm it will actually get but still confident we’ll remain above the average high of 41. Also a cold front tomorrow, albeit weak for this time of year could impact highs as well meaning highs could range anywhere from 40s in north-central KS to low 60s especially southeast of the turnpike. This is why the 8 day indicates mid 50s but it may still need to be adjusted or reinforced if there will actually be a wide range in highs in northeast KS for Thursday, low confidence on this set-up.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s for most areas. Winds SW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Temperatures likely get below freezing Thursday night but warm back in the upper 40s-low 50s Friday afternoon with light winds, less than 10 mph.

This weekend remains mild in the upper 40s-low 50s. It is worth noting some models are indicating highs more in the mid-upper 50s but will keep it cooler due to the cloud cover but certainly something to monitor. Winds both days will be around 10 mph.

After a storm system impacts northeast KS early in the week mainly in the form of rain, temperatures start to cool back down to more seasonal lows and highs.

