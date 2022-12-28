TPD searching for aggravated burglary person of interest

Topeka Police are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated...
Topeka Police are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated battery and burglary that happened November 27 in the area of 1000 SW Kansas Ave.(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for an individual in relation to a recent robbery.

The Topeka Police Dept. released the photo above Tuesday. They are trying to identify the person pictured in connection to an ongoing aggravated battery and burglary that happened November 27 in the area of 1000 SW Kansas Ave.

Anyone with information should contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or report anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

