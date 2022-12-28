Topeka fire crews extinguish garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were called to a home Wednesday afternoon on reports of a fire.

The Topeka Fire Department was called out to 4201 SW Mountain View before 2 p.m. When fire officials arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the garage.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames. Fire officials on the scene told 13 NEWS that the overall damage was contained to the garage and the smoke was being cleared out inside the house.

More information has not yet been made available. Check back to wibw.com for more updates.

