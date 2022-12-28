South Topeka street closed after water-main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy south Topeka street is closed as a result of a water-main break.

Traffic is closed on S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard while crews make repairs to the water-main break, city officials said.

In addition, the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka Boulevard is closed in the same area.

City officials said Wednesday morning that they expect the closure will be in place for two to three weeks.

