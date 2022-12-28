South Topeka street closed after water-main break

A water-main break has closed S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard for an estimated...
A water-main break has closed S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard for an estimated two to three weeks, city officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy south Topeka street is closed as a result of a water-main break.

Traffic is closed on S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard while crews make repairs to the water-main break, city officials said.

In addition, the right northbound lane of S.W. Topeka Boulevard is closed in the same area.

City officials said Wednesday morning that they expect the closure will be in place for two to three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
1200 block of SW Lincoln
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire
An apparent water-main break on Tuesday morning was flooding the intersection of S.W. 19th and...
City of Topeka dealing with 25 water-main breaks as of Tuesday morning
Two Topekans were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday off of...
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the...
Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Wednesday morning in the 2700...
Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital
Harveyville House Fire
Riley County encourages people to recycle batteries
Riley County encourages people to recycle batteries