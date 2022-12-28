Man suspected in theft of $4,500 worth of men’s cologne from Manhattan business

Riley County police are investigating the Dec. 24 theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance valued...
Riley County police are investigating the Dec. 24 theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance valued at $4,500 from a Manhattan business.(RCPD)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business.

The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center.

According to Riley County police, an unknown man stole approximately 45 bottles of men’s cologne.

The estimated loss was approximately $4,500, according to Riley County police.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

