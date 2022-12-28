KU football believes Liberty Bowl provides setup for future success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WIBW) - Kansas football plays Wednesday in its first bowl game since 2008, and the current team isn’t taking this step lightly.

That’s not to say they’re surprised by the success of their 2022 campaign.

“(I was) seeing it last winter when we weren’t training and stuff,” running back Devin Neal said. “Playing in a game, I saw it then, the hunger in people’s eyes, how much we were willing to do to get to this point. We really came close together and we worked really hard to get to this point so I’m not surprised by any means.”

Team members and coach Lance Leipold say they have seen an outpouring of support from Jayhawk fans, many of them traveling to Memphis.

“(We see) what bowl eligibility and a bowl game has meant to so many loyal fans,” Leipold said. “We had some former players out at our walkthrough (Tuesday), and to see them take the time to wanna do it, the connection, the responsibility.”

Players say a win would not only mean a lot to fans, but also to the program’s future.

“I feel like it would definitely give us a boost going into the future because, last year, we wanted to come into this season with a bang and I feel like we did a good job of doing that going into this year, so now we wanna end this season off with a bang,” quarterback Jalon Daniels said.

While a win would be nice, Leipold said he hopes for a solid matchup from both sides.

“I just want for everyone, for both teams, let’s have a heck of a football game,” Leipold said. “Play it the way it’s supposed to be played, see what happens.”

KU takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m.

