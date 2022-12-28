KSU Volleyball taps Washington for new coach
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s volleyball program has found its new head coach.
Jason Mansfield helped Washington make the Sweet 16 in four of the five seasons he spent there before coming to the Little Apple. KSU Athletics says Mansfield has been to seven Final Fours, including one title win, in his 20 years of coaching.
Unmatched Development— K-State Volleyball (@KStateVB) December 27, 2022
📄 https://t.co/5wFJgqmmKq#KStateVB pic.twitter.com/PRUSKahFeq
Mansfield will take over for long-time coach Suzie Fritz, who led the Wildcats for 22 years.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.