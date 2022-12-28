KSU Volleyball taps Washington for new coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s volleyball program has found its new head coach.

Jason Mansfield helped Washington make the Sweet 16 in four of the five seasons he spent there before coming to the Little Apple. KSU Athletics says Mansfield has been to seven Final Fours, including one title win, in his 20 years of coaching.

Mansfield will take over for long-time coach Suzie Fritz, who led the Wildcats for 22 years.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.