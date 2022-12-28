KSU Volleyball taps Washington for new coach

Jason Mansfield
Jason Mansfield(Washington Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s volleyball program has found its new head coach.

Jason Mansfield helped Washington make the Sweet 16 in four of the five seasons he spent there before coming to the Little Apple. KSU Athletics says Mansfield has been to seven Final Fours, including one title win, in his 20 years of coaching.

Mansfield will take over for long-time coach Suzie Fritz, who led the Wildcats for 22 years.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
1200 block of SW Lincoln
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire

Latest News

KU Football Coach Lance Leipold speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
KU football believes Liberty Bowl provides setup for future success
KU Football Coach Lance Leipold speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
KU football believes Liberty Bowl provides setup for future success
KU fans took in the Liberty Bowl parade Tuesday on Beale St. in Memphis.
Jayhawk fans bring spirit, with Memphis addressing stadium water issues ahead of Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss/Fayetteville, Ark.
Liberty Bowl pits Kansas vs Arkansas for 1st time since 1906