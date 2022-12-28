Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man killed in a fire December 19.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 38-year-old Jesse smith died in the fire at 9172 Lakeshore Dr., east of Lake Perry.

Crews from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office helped recover then-unidentified remains the following morning. There’s no word on the cause of the fire, but Sheriff Herrig noted last week foul play is not suspected.

