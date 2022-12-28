Jayhawk fans bring spirit, with Memphis addressing stadium water issues ahead of Liberty Bowl

A parade and pep rally greeted Liberty Bowl fans Tuesday on Beale St.
By Melissa Brunner and Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WIBW) - Liberty Bowl festivities continued Tuesday in Memphis, even as city, utility and stadium officials continued working on water pressure issues.

The city itself remained under a boil advisory Tuesday. Memphis’ mayor estimated about 15 percent of MLGW (Memphis Light, Gas and Water) customers were without water due to a lack of water pressure.

A news release from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl said Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is experiencing water pressure issues. They said the City of Memphis and MLGW are working to ensure the game will go on.

As of now, kickoff between the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks is a go for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. With that in mind, pre-game festivities got into full swing Tuesday on Beale Street.

Fans lined the iconic roadway as the bands and cheerleaders from both schools took part in a parade and pep rally.

KU fan Kim Johnson said traveling to a bowl game was a bonus to how far the team came this season.

“This is like bowl eligible is second,” she said. “Their season was amazing. They played so well. They just have done things that I am shocked and amazed by, so bowl eligible - my heart is full.”

Fellow fan Melissa Ward agreed.

“Just to see KU kinda come back and gain their self confidence back and have the fan support, we just love them so much and just want them to know that we’re out here to support them and win or lose,” she said. “It’s been a great year.”

When fans get to the stadium, game officials say they expect to have all seating available. Because of the water issues, they will place more than 400 porta-johns in front of existing restrooms along concourse areas, with hand sanitizer pumps near the restrooms and concession areas. They plan for all stadium concessions to remain fully operational as well.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
1200 block of SW Lincoln
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire

Latest News

KU Football Coach Lance Leipold speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
KU football believes Liberty Bowl provides setup for future success
Jason Mansfield
KSU Volleyball taps Washington for new coach
KU Football Coach Lance Leipold speaks to the media Tuesday ahead of the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
KU football believes Liberty Bowl provides setup for future success
Christmas material throw out