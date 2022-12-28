Herman’s serves up meats and more

Herman's Meat and Smokehouse continues a family tradition off SW Huntoon and Gage.
By Rick Felsburg
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Herman family has long served up tasty meats and barbecue to take home. A few years back, they expanded to a new location to bring a restaurant into the business.

13 NEWS photojournalist Rick Felsburg visited Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse for this week’s Fork in the Road report. Watch the video to see what makes Herman’s so special.

Herman’s is open Wednesday through Saturday. They’re located at 4211 SW Huntoon, just west of Gage Blvd. See their menu, deli offerings and more here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
1200 block of SW Lincoln
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire

Latest News

Herman's Meat and Smokehouse
Fork in the Road: Herman's serves up meats and more
Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B's restaurant at 113 W. Santa Fe Ave. in downtown Burlingame.
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
One Coffee Shop in St. Mary’s, Kansas, has officially surpassed 18 years of business, and since...
FORK IN THE ROAD: St. Marys’ Coffee Shop celebrates 18 years of serving community
You can join the Pizza Parlor family, you’ll find the doors open every day between 11 a.m. and...
Fork in the Road: More than pizza on menu at Oakland’s Pizza Parlor