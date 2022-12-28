Herman’s serves up meats and more

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Herman family has long served up tasty meats and barbecue to take home. A few years back, they expanded to a new location to bring a restaurant into the business.

13 NEWS photojournalist Rick Felsburg visited Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse for this week’s Fork in the Road report. Watch the video to see what makes Herman’s so special.

Herman’s is open Wednesday through Saturday. They’re located at 4211 SW Huntoon, just west of Gage Blvd. See their menu, deli offerings and more here.

