Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire

Harveyville, Kan. (WIBW) - A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just southeast of Topeka.

On December 23, around 4 a.m., Tracey Jones, a nurse, was working the late night shift when she received a call no mother wants to ever answer. Her house was burning in flames with her two kids sleeping inside. Jones said she dropped everything and left work.

“My mom called me at work and said the house was on fire,” said Jones. “That the two kids had gotten out, and I immediately gave my keys to the nurse beside me and left.”

Her teenage daughter Courtney and her youngest son Levi were sleeping when Courtney said she woke up to the sound of rain but then realized the worst.

“And when the fire alarm went off,” said Courtney. “I was like, that is not rain, and I have to get Levi out. And just had to go save him.”

Using quick thinking, Courtney ran to find her younger brother, grabbed him in just his sweatpants, and took him to her truck. Before running out, she had unhooked the dogs who were in the kennel and hoped they had followed. The single mother of four said she should’ve been the one there for her kids and dogs.

“And she was able to unhook them and latch them out,” said Jones. “But they ran back into the bedrooms, and she yelled and hollered for them, but they wouldn’t come out.”

With no homeowners insurance, Tracey and her kids have lost everything, but she has seen the support of the community, which has donated Christmas gifts, money, and most importantly, loving support.

“Probably the best Christmas I’ve ever had,” said Jones. “Just makes you thankful for what you got, the community you got, the people you have, you have people you don’t even know. People I’ve never even met that have donated money.”

The family and friends are helping the Jones’ get back on their feet and are hosting a soup and chili fundraiser. The event will be hosted at Harveyville Methodist Church, 371 Wabaunsee Ave., Harveyville, KS 66431, on Jan. 7th, from 5 p.m. until the food runs out.

The family has also set up a Venmo account. For those interested in donating, their username is @Brandon-Jone.

