Governor Kelly joins leaders at Kansas Capitol to celebrate Kwanzaa

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Kansas Statehouse hosted a Kwanzaa celebration Tuesday.

The historic St. Mark’s African Methodist Episcopal Church, along with Governor Laura Kelly, hosted the fourth annual Kwanzaa service at the Capitol.

“The holiday season is a wonderful reminder that Kansas, like our entire country is rich in diversity, and that diversity makes us strong,” Governor Kelly said.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration honoring African heritage and African-American culture. The holiday was created in 1966 after the Watts Rebellion in the Los Angeles area.

“It encourages us to continue to at least realize that we should still today in the 21st century be owning and being a part, a real part of the American story,” said, Shirley Heermance, Pastor of St. Mark’s African Methodist Episcopal Church.

A candle is lit for each of the holiday’s seven central principles.

Governor Kelly lit the Kinara at the Capitol, speaking on this year’s theme, “The Future of Hope”.

“Kwanzaa itself is a celebration of our common humanity. The seven principles of Kwanzaa represented by the Kinara are unity, cooperation, community, and collective responsibility. It is in that spirit that we come together today,” Governor Kelly said.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson was in attendance and also spoke at Tuesday’s event.

