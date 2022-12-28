Gov. Kelly signs Executive Order to ban TikTok from state-owned devices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order on Wednesday, December 28, that would ban the app TikTok from state-owned devices and prohibits access to the app on state networks.

TikTok’s parent company is a Chinese-based company and Governor Kelly has decided to announce this executive order because of a national security and privacy concern that the app poses. According to Governor Kelly’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Communications Commission have issued many warnings saying that user data from TikTok is potentially being shared with the Chinese government. In response to the notices, Congress has also introduced a TikTok ban on all federal devices due to security concerns and Governor Laura Kelly is now looking to other state entities to implement similar policies.

“Today, I am taking common-sense steps to protect Kansans’ privacy and security,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “TikTok mines users’ data and potentially makes it available to the Chinese Communist Party -- a threat recognized by a growing group of bipartisan leaders across the United States.”

All state-owned devices for the Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions, as well as their respective employees, will have the app banned from their devices and prohibit access to it on a state network. The order will not affect members of the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Office of the Attorney General, the Office of Secretary of State, the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, the Office of the State Treasurer, the Department of Education, the Judicial Branch, and the Legislative Branch of Government.

Other states who have implemented security measures related to the TikTok warnings are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Nebraska.

The order will take effect immediately, and once active, any official State of Kansas TikTok accounts must be deactivated and removed from the applications from the state-owned devices. Governor Kelly’s office also says that mechanisms will also be implemented to limit the ability to access the TikTok website from the State of Kansas OITS-managed networks and prohibit the future installation of the app on state-owned/leased devices.

Agencies will have 30 days from the executive order’s effective date to add remediation and blocking activities. When it has been 30 days, the Kansas Information Security Office (KISO) will administer blocking on the state network.

“In many cases, social media platforms collect a significant amount of user data or have access to a significant amount of device resources and data. Individuals are often not aware of the breadth and depth of data that is being collected or the access that the application may have to phones. Much of the data collected isn’t necessarily required for the stated function of these applications but is collected for other purposes,” said Kansas Chief Information Security Officer Jeff Maxon. “The potential ability for a foreign government to manipulate or use the collected data, or access devices, to track or influence Kansans is concerning. Limiting or restricting the use of an application like this is a simple step we can take to reduce any potential impacts on executive branch employees and citizens.”

If there are any exceptions to this measure for essential functions or law enforcement purposes will have to be filed with and approved by the KISO. Click HERE to read the full executive order.

