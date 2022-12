TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West Senior Amiya Thurman is described as a ‘natural mentor for others’. And a ‘voice for her peers’. Thurman is Student Council President, President of the Spanish Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She plays golf and softball, and she’s among the top 5% of students academically at Topeka West.

