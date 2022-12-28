Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says

A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to...
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome but did make its way onto the field, a source tells WVUE.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
1200 block of SW Lincoln
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire
Two Topekans were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday off of...
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
An apparent water-main break on Tuesday morning was flooding the intersection of S.W. 19th and...
City of Topeka dealing with 25 water-main breaks as of Tuesday morning
TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

Latest News

Gas prices were up slightly Wednesday in Kansas and nationwide, according to AAA.
Gas prices up slightly Wednesday in Kansas and nationwide
FILE - This Dec. 8, 2015, file photo shows Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sitting in St. Peter's...
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo
With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead
The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever.
Mega Millions jackpot up to $640 million after no big winner