Highway chase ends in crash late Wednesday in west Topeka

No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers...
No injuries were reported after a vehicle being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers crashed late Tuesday in west Topeka, authorities said.(KY3)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended with a crash late Tuesday along a highway in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday near the S.W. Interstate 70 and US-75 highway interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was the lead agency in the pursuit.

Authorities told 13 NEWS that a vehicle was being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers.

The vehicle being pursued crashed off a highway ramp, authorities said.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the vehicle that crashed.

That individual was taken into custody, authorities said. The person’s name wasn’t available on Wednesday morning.

Additional assistance in the pursuit came from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide
Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire
1200 block of SW Lincoln
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire
An apparent water-main break on Tuesday morning was flooding the intersection of S.W. 19th and...
City of Topeka dealing with 25 water-main breaks as of Tuesday morning
Two Topekans were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday off of...
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike

Latest News

Harveyville House Fire
Riley County encourages people to recycle batteries
Riley County encourages people to recycle batteries
A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just...
Harveyville community supports family that lost everything in fire
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-28-22
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-28-22