Highway chase ends in crash late Wednesday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase ended with a crash late Tuesday along a highway in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday near the S.W. Interstate 70 and US-75 highway interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was the lead agency in the pursuit.

Authorities told 13 NEWS that a vehicle was being pursued by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers.

The vehicle being pursued crashed off a highway ramp, authorities said.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the vehicle that crashed.

That individual was taken into custody, authorities said. The person’s name wasn’t available on Wednesday morning.

Additional assistance in the pursuit came from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

