Three-vehicle, head-on collision in south Topeka sends several people to hospital

Crash shuts down 2700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard in south Topeka
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle, head-on crash late Wednesday morning sent several people to the hospital and shut down a major street in south Topeka.

None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, authorities said at the scene.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north in the 2700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard when it attempted to pass a red Kia passenger car that was northbound in the right lane of Topeka Boulevard.

Police said the Malibu then entered the southbound lanes of traffic on Topeka Boulevard, where it collided head-on with a black Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle that was headed south on Topeka Boulevard.

The Malibu then “bounced back” and collided with the Kia, police said.

The Malibu had extensive front-end damage and came to rest facing south in the left southbound lane of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The Tahoe came to a stop facing east in the right southbound lane.

The Kia came to rest facing northeast in the left northbound lane.

About a half-block north of the crash scene, northbound traffic in the 2700 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was restricted to the left lane only as a result of a water-main break that has closed S.W. 27th Street east of Topeka Boulevard.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

