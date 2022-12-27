Apparent water-main break flooding west Topeka intersection on Tuesday morning

An apparent water-main break on Tuesday morning was flooding the intersection of S.W. 19th and McAlister in west Topeka.
An apparent water-main break on Tuesday morning was flooding the intersection of S.W. 19th and McAlister in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An apparent water-main break was flooding a west Topeka intersection on Tuesday morning.

Cars were able to navigate through the water as of 8 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 19th and McAlister.

Water was streaming over a curb along the northwest corner of the intersection.

The water was covering the north side of the intersection and could be seen flowing north in the 1800 block of S.W. McAlister as well as east on S.W. 19th from McAlister.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

