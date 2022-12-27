Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday on I-335 about seven miles southwest of the city of Auburn.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Ford car was southbound on I-335 when it went off the roadway and rolled.

The car’s two occupants were taken to a Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The driver was identified as George Pennington, 71, of Topeka. The passenger was identified as Curtis Odum, 46, also of Topeka. The patrol’s online crash log said both Pennington and Odum were wearing their seat belts.

